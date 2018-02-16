XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2018 - 13:14 GMT

Bristol City Clash Isn’t Must Win – Leeds United Head Coach Paul Heckingbottom

 




Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says that this weekend's Championship meeting with Bristol City is not a must win game for the Whites.

Heckingbottom suffered defeat in his first game in charge of the Whites last weekend, at Sheffield United, and the club's hopes of surging into the top six in the Championship, set as a minimum target by owner Andrea Radrizzani, are hanging by a thread.




Heckingbottom concedes that realistically Leeds could do with beating the Robins at Elland Road on Sunday.

However, he told a press conference that the game "is not a must win".
 


Heckingbottom continued: "My job is to improve results.

"It would be really nice to put things in place to help the club go forward.

"The players have responded well, but we will keep pushing and pushing."

The new Leeds head coach also placed the emphasis firmly on creating a team that works well together, rather than simply focusing on the highest performing individuals.

"The manager will always pick the most successful team – not the most successful players.

"I want to reward hard work and good performances", he added.

Leeds currently sit in eleventh spot in the Championship standings and eight points behind the playoff spots, with Bristol City occupying the sixth and final playoff place.
 