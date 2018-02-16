Bristol City Clash Isn’t Must Win – Leeds United Head Coach Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says that this weekend's Championship meeting with Bristol City is not a must win game for the Whites.



Heckingbottom suffered defeat in his first game in charge of the Whites last weekend, at Sheffield United, and the club's hopes of surging into the top six in the Championship, set as a minimum target by owner Andrea Radrizzani, are hanging by a thread.











Heckingbottom concedes that realistically Leeds could do with beating the Robins at Elland Road on Sunday.



However, he told a press conference that the game "is not a must win".





Heckingbottom continued: "My job is to improve results .