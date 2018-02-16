Eddie Gray Just Gushes Over This Leeds United Star – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has conceded that the Whites have struggled in terms of creativity on the pitch without Samu Saiz.



Saiz joined Leeds from SD Huesca last summer and has taken little time to establish himself as the creative hub of the Whites this season.











However, Leeds have been forced to play without Saiz over the last month as the Spaniard picked up a six-match suspension after he was sent off for spitting at Newport County’s Robbie Willmott in the final minutes of an ill-tempered FA Cup tie last month.



Despite question marks over his temperament, Saiz remains widely popular at Leeds and Prutton revealed that Whites legend Eddie Gray can’t stop gushing about the player.





The former White also admits that Saiz’s absence has been felt as Leeds are not the same team creatively without the Spaniard and he believes the 27-year-old also elevates the games of his team-mates.

Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I was speaking to Eddie Gray about Saiz and Eddie was waxing lyrical about him.



“He thinks he is a terrific player and from what I have seen of him I would have to agree.



“The temperament side of it is something that Leeds need to work on but when Saiz is not on the pitch, Leeds lack that creative spark and I think Gjanni Alioski plays better when Saiz is in the team.”



He added: “It’s not just a case of one player, it’s also a case of what he brings out of the other players and to the rest of the team.”

