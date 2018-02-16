XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/02/2018 - 21:46 GMT

Everton Linked With Summer Move For Serie A Creative Midfielder

 




Everton have been keeping tabs on Atalanta attacking midfielder Josip Ilicic with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club are laying down plans for next season despite still having eleven games in the Premier League left to play, and running the rule over summer targets.




Everton are focused on adding more creative threat to their squad in the upcoming transfer window and their roving eyes have reached Italian shores for solutions.

Slovenian attacking midfielder Ilicic has caught the eye of Everton's observers with his performances for Atalanta, and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he is on the club’s shortlist of targets.
 


Everton have been closely following his exploits in Serie A and are considering making a move for the 30-year-old creative force in the summer.  

His ability to play in multiple positions in the forward line has made him an attractive proposition and the club are expected to continue to monitor him until the end of the season.

However, they could find reluctant sellers in Atalanta, who currently have no plans to sell one of the creative hubs of their team in the summer.

Ilicic has a contract until 2020 with Atalanta.
 