For Me This Is Most Important – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom In Transfer Targets Admission

New Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the key thing he will look for when it comes to making signings for the club in the summer transfer window.



Transfer business at Elland Road is handled by director of football Victor Orta, but Heckingbottom will still be expecting to have a major say over who arrives at the Yorkshire giants.











The former Barnsley boss insists that while the technical, physical and tacticial qualities of players are usually discussed when signing a player, he is most keen to see what characteristics they will add to the team and how they will affect the identity of the club.



And Heckingbottom insists he wants to create an environment which promotes the type of players he favours.





" Any change you make you want to improve things", he said at a press conference.