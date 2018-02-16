For Me This Is Most Important – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom In Transfer Targets Admission

New Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the key thing he will look for when it comes to making signings for the club in the summer transfer window.
Transfer business at Elland Road is handled by director of football Victor Orta, but Heckingbottom will still be expecting to have a major say over who arrives at the Yorkshire giants.
The former Barnsley boss insists that while the technical, physical and tacticial qualities of players are usually discussed when signing a player, he is most keen to see what characteristics they will add to the team and how they will affect the identity of the club.
And Heckingbottom insists he wants to create an environment which promotes the type of players he favours.
"Any change you make you want to improve things", he said at a press conference.
"I am a big believer in having the environment right and having everyone in this building hungry and fighting, and pulling in the same direction.
"I want to create that with the players, where I can reward the characteristics I want to see, where I can reward hard work, I can reward good performance, get them in the team – and that is the environment I want to create.
"So all the decisions in the next window will be based around that.
"Whether that is young players already within the building, young players coming in, older players already here, older players coming in.
"They will be coming in to improve an already good environment, but improve it further and make it hungry, with that drive.
"We all talk about the qualities of a player when you sign them, the technical qualities, the physical qualities, the tactical qualities, but for me as well probably the most important is the characteristics they will bring to the team and the identity of the club", Heckingbottom added.
Leeds have focused the majority of their recruitment efforts abroad since Orta was appointed last summer and the Whites believe they can get better value for money by avoiding the inflated domestic market.
However, they have been criticised for having a lack of Championship know-how in the side, something Heckingbottom may look to address.