06 October 2016

16/02/2018 - 21:34 GMT

He’s Such A Winner – Sevilla Coach Hails Jose Mourinho

 




Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has conceded that he would have liked have played under Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during his playing days.

The Italian will be pitting his wits against the Portuguese when his Sevilla side host Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday night at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.




The former Fiorentina boss has huge respect for the Manchester United manager’s mentality and admits that he is more of a winner than most managers currently in the game.

Montella is also a fan of Mourinho’s ability to get into his players heads and inspire them to give their best on the pitch, and admits that he would have loved an opportunity to play under the Portuguese.
 


The Sevilla boss was quoted as saying by El Correo: “Mourinho is more of a winner than all of us.  

“He gets into the minds of his players and gets the best out of them.

“I have had some very good coaches in my career, but yes, I would have liked to play under him.”

Manchester United have an FA Cup fifth round clash at Huddersfield on Saturday before they travel to Spain next week for their big European game.
 