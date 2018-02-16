Hope It Turns Out Well – Michy Batshuayi Sends Chelsea Good Champions League Wishes

Follow @insidefutbol





Michy Batshuayi has wished Chelsea success ahead of their big Champions League game against Barcelona next week.



Batshuayi continued to make a mockery of Antonio Conte’s decision to not trust him more when he scored another brace in Borussia Dortmund’s win over Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night.











Since joining Dortmund on loan from Chelsea last month, Batshuayi has netted five goals in three appearances for the Bundesliga outfit and has made an instant impact in Germany.



The Belgian is still keen to see his parent club succeed and is hopeful that Chelsea will do well when they host Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie next week.





Asked if he knew if Conte was watching him against Atalanta, the striker told Belgian broadcaster Sporza: “I don’t know.

“They are concentrating on the Premier League and next week they have an important match in the Champions League.



“I hope it turns out well for them.”



Chelsea replaced Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge with Olivier Giroud, signed from Arsenal.



Dortmund have no purchase option in their loan with Chelsea for Batshuayi.

