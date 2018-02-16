XRegister
06 October 2016

16/02/2018 - 10:25 GMT

It Was Bench Warming At Chelsea, At Dortmund I’m Trusted – Michy Batshuayi

 




Michy Batshuayi has indicated that his good form is down to the trust Borussia Dortmund have shown in him, which he did not get at Chelsea.

Struggling to earn minutes and the confidence of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Batshuayi joined Dortmund on loan until the end of the season on the last day of the winter window.




And he has made an instant impact, with five goals in his first three games, including another brace against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Batshuayi looked a pale reflection of his natural self at Chelsea and the striker admits that he is feeling a lot more confident playing for Dortmund because he has the support of the club.
 


He conceded that things were difficult at Chelsea as he never received a run of games to prove himself, whilst Dortmund have shown the trust in him, which has helped him to excel.  

Batshuayi told Belgian outlet Sporza: “My football is about confidence, but I also want to grow.

“At Chelsea it was not easy, but I am doing well here with the support of my team-mates and fans and I have been well received here.

“It’s a good thing that Dortmund trust me. [At Chelsea] I was sitting on the bench, scoring, sitting on the bench, scoring and getting back on the bench.

“As a young player, you need a lot of paying time to evolve and it's perfect here as everyone trusts me.”

It remains to be seen whether Batshuayi can sustain his form for Dortmund until the end of the season and provide Chelsea with a dilemma in the summer.
 