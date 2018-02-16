It’s A Shame – Former Dortmund Star Bemoans No Option To Buy On Michy Batshuayi

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Borussia Dortmund star Ned Zelic feels it is a shame that his former club do not have an option to sign Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal in the summer.



Batshuayi joined Dortmund on a loan deal until the end of the season from Chelsea on the last day of the winter transfer window in order to play more football.











Struggling to earn minutes and the confidence of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, the Belgian has looked a different player at Dortmund and has netted five goals in his first three appearances for the club.



Batshuayi has attributed his form at Dortmund to the trust the club have shown in him, which many believe he was not getting at Chelsea where he became a perennial bench warmer.





However, the striker is still scheduled to return to Chelsea in the summer once his loan stint expires and Zelic has conceded that it would have been great had Dortmund agreed an option to buy.

The former BVB star took to Twitter and wrote: “What a shame Borussia Dortmund don't have an 'option to buy' clause at the end of Batshuayi's six-month loan deal.”



Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that the club wanted an option to buy him, but Chelsea were clear about just agreeing a simple loan deal.



However, the Dortmund hierarchy have not given up hope of signing Batshuayi in the summer.

