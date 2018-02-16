It’s In My Head – Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Spurs Star Under Consideration To Start

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that new signing Lucas Moura could start this weekend.
Lucas was brought on off the bench in Tottenham's 2-2 Champions League draw away at Juventus in midweek and may now play from the start for his new club on Sunday.
Tottenham are due to face League One side Rochdale in an away FA Cup fixture and Pochettino revealed that he is seriously mulling giving Lucas the chance to feature from the start.
"Yes, we’re thinking of maybe giving him the possibility to start the game", he told a press conference when asked about Lucas starting.
"We’re thinking, it’s in our head", he added.
Pochettino admits that Lucas is putting in the hard yards in training and says the coaching staff are pushing the Brazilian winger.
Spurs will assess Lucas on Saturday, Pochettino insists, before then taking a decision over whether to start him against Rochdale.
"He’s working very hard, we’re pushing him. Yes, we need to assess him tomorrow and see how we can do.
"But we are so happy with him and the way that he is working. Maybe he has the possibility."
Spurs snapped Lucas up from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.
The Brazilian had struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes and will be hoping to feature on a regular basis under Pochettino in north London.