It’s In My Head – Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Spurs Star Under Consideration To Start

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that new signing Lucas Moura could start this weekend.



Lucas was brought on off the bench in Tottenham's 2-2 Champions League draw away at Juventus in midweek and may now play from the start for his new club on Sunday.











Tottenham are due to face League One side Rochdale in an away FA Cup fixture and Pochettino revealed that he is seriously mulling giving Lucas the chance to feature from the start.



"Yes, we’re thinking of maybe giving him the possibility to start the game", he told a press conference when asked about Lucas starting.





" We’re thinking, it’s in our head", he added.