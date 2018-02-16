It’s Not Over Yet – West Ham Star Not Taking Survival For Granted

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell believes that the battle for survival is not over yet and with eleven games still remaining this season the Hammers cannot let up.



The Hammers have rediscovered their form under manager David Moyes after a poor start to the season and have accumulated 20 points from their last 12 league games. West Ham remain just four points clear of the relegation zone, but have the sixth best record in the league over the last 12 games.









And Cresswell believes that despite West Ham's poor form the club's Premier League status is not yet secure.



West Ham have big clashes against relegation rivals Swansea City and Southampton to come over the next six games.





Cresswell therefore feels that the need is to keep pushing and striving so that they can maintain their status at the end of the season.

"We’ve got to keep pushing and striving and hopefully we will be OK", Cresswell told his club's official website.



“I didn’t realise we’d collected that many points from those games and if we were to do that over the course of a whole season, you’d be sitting sixth or seventh in the league at the end of it, if you kept that tally up,”



“Twenty points in 12 games is a good return and certainly since the new manager has come in, we’ve had a turn in fortune and some good results.



“We didn’t get off the best of starts at Watford and Everton, but 20 points from our last 12 games is a good return for any manager.



“It’s certainly not over, though, and we have eleven games to play and a lot of points to play for, so we’ve got to keep pushing and striving and hopefully we will be OK.”

