Leeds United Would Overachieve With Top Six Finish Says Former White

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes the Whites are fighting an uphill financial battle to make it to the Championship top six this season.



Leeds hopes of making it to the promotion playoffs at the end of the season suffered another blow last weekend when they lost at Sheffield United in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in charge of the club.











Currently eleventh in the league table and eight points behind the top six, Leeds are gradually moving away from challenging for promotion for one more season.



And Prutton admits that Leeds will have to seriously overachieve if they are to make the top six as they have not been spending the kind of money that other contenders have.





He pointed out that most of the clubs who are fighting for a top six place have spent more money in terms of transfer fees and wages than Leeds and it is something that club hierarchy need to take a look at.

The former White feels financially Leeds have no business fighting for promotion from the Championship.



Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I think from the way we have seen the squad perform, Leeds would have to over-achieve to get into the top six.



“When you look at the size of the squads and the financial capacity of the squads farther up in the top six then Leeds have been outspent”, he added



“Not only on the people that they are bringing in but also when you are talking about the relative wages of the players available.



“With regards to the teams in and around the top six, obviously Wolves have gone big, [Aston] Villa have gone big and Derby have always been going big and you can carry on down after that through the top six, seven or eight.



“And the likes of Fulham have just been more consistent over a longer period of time.



"Leeds don’t deserve to be there but they have still got a chance to be there.”



Leeds will look to cut down on the deficit with the top six when they host Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.

