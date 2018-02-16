Lies – Jose Mourinho Hits Out At Claims of Poor Relationship With Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that the speculation around Paul Pogba and his relationship is nothing but lies.



Pogba has been taken off on the hour mark in the last two league games and there have been rumours that the relationship between the Manchester United manager and the player has gone downhill.











There are suggestions that Pogba has asked Mourinho to take a look at his positon in the team and there have also been reports that he could consider leaving Old Trafford.



The Manchester United manager is not ready to sugar coat his opinion on all the speculation and insisted that all the rumours are nothing but fabricated lies.





He insisted that Pogba is aware that his last two performances were not up to the mark and it is up to Mourinho and the player to sort out his form soon.

But he is angry all at the reports of a fractured relationship and insisted that all the speculation is nothing but made up lies and the story could have been about the player’s form and nothing else.



Asked about the speculation surrounding Pogba, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I think you are nice with your words because when you say a lot of speculation you should say a lot of lies.



“I accept and, I can speak on Paul’s behalf without any kind of problem, Paul accepts he has not been playing well but that’s all.



“If you want to speak about it that’s one thing and speculation your words makes a little bit of sense but the majority of things you can read and listen, don’t be polite, be objective and say lies.”



He added: “I don’t have to speak with you about my conversations with my players, it is my problem, the player’s problem, a big lie that our relation is not good, that we don’t communicate, that we don’t agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team so be objective and say what we all know.



“In the last couple of matches he didn’t play well period, end of story, now it’s my problem and Paul’s to improve his performance level, you don’t need to be a liar.



“It’s easy and honest and objective to say Paul didn’t play well against Newcastle but some of the guys are paid millions, don’t let people read things that are not true, you are paid to read the game and explain the game, don’t say bulls**t.”

