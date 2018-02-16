Looking Forward To Continuing To Play Under Graeme Murty – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has insisted that he wants to carry on with his relationship with manager Graeme Murty after penning a new deal with the club.



The 24-year-old signed a new contract with the Gers on Friday afternoon and is now set to extend his stay at Ibrox until at least June 2021.











Windass thus becomes the second player to have signed a new contract with the Gers this week, with James Tavernier having also extended his contract.



On his association with the club and his fruitful partnership with the manager, the number eleven said that he thanks Murty for showing faith in him and he now wants to repay his faith and continue to learn and improve.





“It has been brilliant, and he has shown the belief in me that I always had in myself", Windass said to Rangers TV after signing the new contract.

"Hopefully we can carry our relationship on and push the club forward together.



“I always feel I have been able to play well under any circumstances, but the gaffer has come in and shown a lot of belief in me, which I really appreciate.”



Windass, who signed for Rangers in July 2016, has so far managed 57 appearances for the Glasgow giants, finding the back of the net 13 times and has just as importantly set up a similar amount of goals for his team-mates.

