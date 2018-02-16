XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

16/02/2018 - 12:12 GMT

Lucas Moura Case Was Difficult To Live With – PSG Official On Spurs Winger

 




Paris Saint-Germain assistant sporting director Maxwell has conceded that leaving the Parisians was a difficult decision for Lucas Moura to make last month.

The Brazilian winger completed a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur from PSG in the winter transfer window and is hoping to make his mark in English football in the second half of the season.




The Brazilian became a peripheral figure at PSG in his last few months at the club and Maxwell is clear it was a difficult situation to get out of for both the player and the Parisians.

Maxwell admits that Lucas loved his stay at PSG and the club were also attached to the player, but indicated after last summer’s heavy spending the dynamics at the Parc des Princes changed.
 


Speaking about Lucas’ departure, Maxwell told beIN Sports: “It was difficult. I’m close to him but he was not playing much.  

“It was a difficult case to live with and manage.

"I tried to be honest with everyone.

“He was attached to the club and the club too liked him.

"He did build a story here but sometimes football changes clubs.”

Lucas came off the bench in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Juventus on Tuesday night to make his debut for the north London side.
 