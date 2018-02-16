Mauricio Pochettino Resists Urge To Fire Back At Roy Keane’s Tottenham and Liverpool Jibe

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to enter into a war of words with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and insists he respects what the Irishman did as a player.



Keane has criticised Tottenham and Liverpool for not winning silverware, saying it is an embarrasing state of affairs.











Tottenham and Liverpool have regularly been lauded for the superb football they play, but the pair have not lifted a trophy for several years.



Both clubs count the most minor of the three domestic honours as their last trophy, with Liverpool last lifting the League Cup in 2012 and Tottenham the same trophy in 2008.





Pochettino says what Keane has said is factually accurate and has refused to criticise the former Manchester United midfielder for his remarks .