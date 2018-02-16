Mauricio Pochettino Resists Urge To Fire Back At Roy Keane’s Tottenham and Liverpool Jibe

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to enter into a war of words with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and insists he respects what the Irishman did as a player.
Keane has criticised Tottenham and Liverpool for not winning silverware, saying it is an embarrasing state of affairs.
Tottenham and Liverpool have regularly been lauded for the superb football they play, but the pair have not lifted a trophy for several years.
Both clubs count the most minor of the three domestic honours as their last trophy, with Liverpool last lifting the League Cup in 2012 and Tottenham the same trophy in 2008.
Pochettino says what Keane has said is factually accurate and has refused to criticise the former Manchester United midfielder for his remarks.
"He explained the reality. The adjectives that he put into this comment, I am going to say nothing, because it is his opinion", Pochettino told a press conference when asked about what Keane said about Tottenham and Liverpool.
"I loved watching Roy play because he was passionate and a fantastic player.
"I have nothing to say about his opinion. I respect his opinion.
"I love how he played with passion and energy."
Tottenham are still involved in the FA Cup and face Rochdale on Sunday as they continue to hunt for domestic silverware.
Liverpool however were knocked out of the competition by West Brom.
The pair remain in the Champions League and are favourites to go through to the quarter-finals after good first leg results, against Juventus and FC Porto respectively.