Mauricio Pochettino To Ring Tottenham Changes In FA Cup Tie

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is ready to make changes to his starting eleven for the FA Cup game against Rochdale on Sunday, as he plans to assess the strength of his squad.



The Lilywhites are scheduled to visit Spotland for their fifth round tie as they look to wrap up a busy schedule during which they have been forced to play as many four games across three different competitions in the space of ten days.











Asked whether he will be looking to experiment for the game, the manager said that though he has not decided on the playing eleven as yet, he will look to experiment.



While one of the reasons for an experimental side is the busy schedule, the other is that the full squad need to be involved because football is a collective game, according to Pochettino.





"Yes, I haven’t decided the starting eleven yet", Pochettino told a press conference when asked about his plans for Sunday.

"But sure I think it’s a competition that maybe we use the facility to play some players.



"After a busy period in the Premier League and Champions League and always it’s important to assess every single player. It’s always Tottenham.



"It’s not about the name, its about the collective.



"To keep the performance and the motivation.



"It’s important that we have 24 players who can play in all competitions."

