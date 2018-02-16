XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2018 - 21:13 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino To Ring Tottenham Changes In FA Cup Tie

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is ready to make changes to his starting eleven for the FA Cup game against Rochdale on Sunday, as he plans to assess the strength of his squad.

The Lilywhites are scheduled to visit Spotland for their fifth round tie as they look to wrap up a busy schedule during which they have been forced to play as many four games across three different competitions in the space of ten days.




Asked whether he will be looking to experiment for the game, the manager said that though he has not decided on the playing eleven as yet, he will look to experiment.

While one of the reasons for an experimental side is the busy schedule, the other is that the full squad need to be involved because football is a collective game, according to Pochettino.
 


"Yes, I haven’t decided the starting eleven yet", Pochettino told a press conference when asked about his plans for Sunday.  

"But sure I think it’s a competition that maybe we use the facility to play some players.

"After a busy period in the Premier League and Champions League and always it’s important to assess every single player. It’s always Tottenham.

"It’s not about the name, its about the collective.

"To keep the performance and the motivation.

"It’s important that we have 24 players who can play in all competitions."
 