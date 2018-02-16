Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Fuel Toby Alderweireld Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on speculation around Toby Alderweireld, with whom contract negotiations have reportedly hit a brick wall.



Alderweireld is claimed to be looking for £150,000 per week, which Spurs will not meet, and the Belgian centre-back has been linked with a number of other clubs as the situation rumbles on.











He is out of contract with the north London club in 2019, but while Spurs can extend the agreement until 2020, it would activate a buy-out clause, valid in the summer of 2019 and set at just £25m.



Spurs could look to sell Alderweireld this coming summer in order to earn a higher amount.





Pochettino has refused to shed any light on the situation around the in-demand Alderweireld and, when asked at a press conference if he fears losing the defender, chose not to comment .