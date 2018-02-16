No Concrete Offers For Thibaut Courtois To Consider Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not received any concrete offers despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.



Towards the end of last year, the Belgian goalkeeper claimed that he was close to agreeing a new contract with Chelsea, but talks since then have stalled.











Real Madrid and PSG are believed to be keeping tabs on the goalkeeper ahead of the summer window and Courtois has admitted that he wants to return to Madrid at some point as it is where his family reside.



Chelsea are desperate to tie down Courtois to a new deal, but the goalkeeper is alive to the interest from Real Madrid and PSG and is in no hurry to agree a fresh contract with the Blues.





However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgium international is yet to receive any concrete offer on his table from any of his suitors, with the clock ticking down to the opening of the summer window.

There has been speculation that Real Madrid have been in contact with his representatives but for the moment, Courtois has no offers from any other club to consider.



On the other hand Chelsea are anxious about holding on to the goalkeeper and Antonio Conte has already warned the club that they risk losing one of the best in the world if they don’t act soon.



Courtois has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Premier League champions.

