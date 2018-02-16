Not Surprised By How Good He Is – Dortmund Coach On Michy Batshuayi

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger has insisted that he has not been surprised by the quality Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has shown so far.



Struggling to play regular football at Chelsea, the Belgian joined Dortmund on loan in the winter transfer window in search of minutes and he taken to the Bundesliga club like a duck to water.











He scored another brace in Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Atalanta on Thursday night in the Europa League and took his tally to five goals in his first three appearances for the Ruhr club.



Batshuayi has made an instant impact and has not allowed Dortmund to feel the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal last month.





Stoger admits that the striker has taken little time to settle in the squad and understand the club’s style of football.

However, given his qualities the Dortmund coach is not surprised by the impact the Chelsea loanee has made at the Westfalenstadion.



Stoger told his post-Europa League press conference: “He has quickly integrated into the team.



"We can see that he likes playing here.



“He already understands our style of football and concepts.



"Michy’s goals match perfectly with ours.



"We are lucky to have him with us.



“His numbers with us are very good and I am not surprised by his qualities.”



Dortmund are still hopeful that they will be able to buy Batshuayi from Chelsea in the summer.

