Paul Heckingbottom Provides Leeds United Injury Update Ahead of Bristol City Clash

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that he has decent number of players to select from for their game against Bristol City on Sunday.



The Whites are desperate for three points after having failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.











And for Heckingbottom, who will be instructing his team from the touchline for the second time since taking over, the squad is looking healthy, with no new injury concerns.



Kemar Roofe, who went off with a head injury in the match against Sheffield United last Saturday, is back in training, while another player, Ouasim Bouy, has also recovered from a crack on his ribs.





“Ouasim Bouy cracked a couple of ribs in training last week but he has been back in today and Roofey obviously went off against with a head bang against Sheffield United but he has been back in today following the protocol so we have got decent decent numbers", Heckingbottom told a press conference.

Striker Tyler Roberts and defenders Luke Ayling and Conor Shaughnessy though are out with injury. Additionally, the trio of Samu Saiz, Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi will also be missing as they are suspended.



On Shaughnessy, Heckingbottom said: “He will be long term.



“Whether he ends up having surgery or not is something that we will have to check and see but either way he’s going to be out for a while.



“It’s similar to Luke Ayling’s. I’d embarrass myself if I tried to go through all the diagnosis but that’s all I know.”

