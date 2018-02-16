What Mark Allen Told Me Made Me Want To Sign – Josh Windass On New Rangers Deal

Josh Windass says what Rangers director of football Mark Allen told him about the club's plans going forward made him want to sign a contract extension.
The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2021 at Ibrox and the move further strengthens Rangers' position when it comes to keeping hold of a player who has attracted interest from down south.
Windass has been enjoying his football at Rangers and is pleased to have extended his deal at a club he says he was never going to leave.
And the former Accrington Stanley star revealed that what Allen told him about where Rangers are going as a club played a big part in convincing him signing the new contract was the right thing to do.
He told Rangers TV: "It’s a good feeling to be rewarded with the form I have been in, and hopefully I can carry it on.
"I had a couple of years left on my current contract anyway, so I was never going to leave.
"To get a renewal to that too is nice.
"One of the main reasons behind me renewing my contract was being told by Mark and the club about the vision and the direction they want to go in, and that’s something I want to be a part of", Windass added.
Windass has seen his form go up another level under manager Graeme Murty and Rangers will be looking for the midfielder to kick on once again with a new deal under his belt.