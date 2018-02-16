What Mark Allen Told Me Made Me Want To Sign – Josh Windass On New Rangers Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass says what Rangers director of football Mark Allen told him about the club's plans going forward made him want to sign a contract extension.



The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2021 at Ibrox and the move further strengthens Rangers' position when it comes to keeping hold of a player who has attracted interest from down south.











Windass has been enjoying his football at Rangers and is pleased to have extended his deal at a club he says he was never going to leave.



And the former Accrington Stanley star revealed that what Allen told him about where Rangers are going as a club played a big part in convincing him signing the new contract was the right thing to do.





He told Rangers TV: " It’s a good feeling to be rewarded with the form I have been in, and hopefully I can carry it on.