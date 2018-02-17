Emre Can Is Just What Juventus Need – Former Serie A Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Atalanta, Napoli and Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino believes Juventus need a midfielder with Emre Can's qualities.



Can’s out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and is not expected to sign a new deal, despite the player insisting that he has not made a decision over his future.











Juventus have been in talks with his representatives for several months and despite Can saying that he is yet to agree any deal with any club, the midfielder is expected to be found in Turin in the summer.



A deal has reportedly been agreed between his representatives and Juventus and the player is said to have given his nod to the free transfer.





And Marino believes it would be good business for Juventus as Can is exactly the kind of midfielder they need to have more balance in the middle of the park.

He told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “Emre Can is the player who Juventus are missing in their midfield.



“He plays in a positon that provides more balance to the midfield and he will be a key player for Juventus.”



Jurgen Klopp has offered little in the way of updates on Can's situation, leading to talk he has given up hope of keeping his countryman.

