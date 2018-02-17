XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/02/2018 - 21:13 GMT

He Didn’t Do This At Ajax – Dutch Legend Weighs In On Christian Eriksen

 




Netherlands legend Wim Kieft believes that Christian Eriksen has added graft to his game since moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013, has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years and has been the creative heart of Mauricio Pochettino’s team.




While Harry Kane has earned the plaudits for banging in the goals, Eriksen has been the creative force around which Pochettino has been building his team.

Kieft has indicated that the Dane always had the creativity in him, but during his time at Ajax, Eriksen was not the hard working player that is in action for Tottenham.
 


The former Ajax star feels his willingness to put in the hard yards for the team has taken Eriksen’s game to the next level.  

Kieft wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “The non-commitment, which was part of his game at Ajax, has disappeared.

“He has developed into an all-round performer and has become a dominant player at the top level, who plays great, but also does a lot of hard work.”

Eriksen has netted seven goals and provided the same number of assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season.
 