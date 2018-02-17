I Wish Samu Saiz Was Playing Against Bristol City – Former White Thinks Robins’ Style Suits Spaniard

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes suspended Spanish forward Samu Saiz would have loved playing against Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.



Saiz picked up a six-match suspension for the red card he received against Newport County for spitting at an opposition player last month in an ill-tempered FA Cup tie.











Leeds have missed the Spaniard’s creative juices in their team as they fell further behind in the Championship top six race and he will be serving the last match of his suspension when the Whites host the Robins on Sunday.



However, Gray believes Saiz would have enjoyed playing against Bristol City as their style of football would have allowed him more space to get on the ball and create things.





He has indicated the Spaniard could have been a real force for Leeds against Bristol City.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I wish Saiz was playing in a game like this because a game like this would really suit him.



“Obviously he is one of the top players at the football club, but especially in a game like this because they like to play football.



“They knock it around and they leave little gaps for players to get on the ball and I think it suits him.”



Saiz scored a brace when Leeds defeated Bristol City at Ashton Gate in October last year.

