XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2018 - 13:24 GMT

I Wish Samu Saiz Was Playing Against Bristol City – Former White Thinks Robins’ Style Suits Spaniard

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes suspended Spanish forward Samu Saiz would have loved playing against Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.

Saiz picked up a six-match suspension for the red card he received against Newport County for spitting at an opposition player last month in an ill-tempered FA Cup tie.




Leeds have missed the Spaniard’s creative juices in their team as they fell further behind in the Championship top six race and he will be serving the last match of his suspension when the Whites host the Robins on Sunday.

However, Gray believes Saiz would have enjoyed playing against Bristol City as their style of football would have allowed him more space to get on the ball and create things.
 


He has indicated the Spaniard could have been a real force for Leeds against Bristol City.  

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I wish Saiz was playing in a game like this because a game like this would really suit him.

“Obviously he is one of the top players at the football club, but especially in a game like this because they like to play football.

“They knock it around and they leave little gaps for players to get on the ball and I think it suits him.”

Saiz scored a brace when Leeds defeated Bristol City at Ashton Gate in October last year. 
 