X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/02/2018 - 12:57 GMT

I’m Sick of Hearing This – Celtic Legend Unhappy With Comments On Zenit Match

 




Chris Sutton has insisted that it would be wrong to demean Celtic’s performance on Thursday night despite Zenit St Petersburg’s poor showing.

A 78th minute goal from Callum McGregor was the difference between the two sides as Celtic scored a big 1-0 win over Zenit in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.




The Scottish champions dominated a Zenit side who were missing key players and have not been in competitive action since December due to an extended winter break in Russia.

However, Sutton feels despite the circumstances surrounding the Russian outfit there is no taking away from Celtic’s brilliant performance and there is no way Brendan Rodgers’ side deserve any less credit for the win on Thursday night.
 


Reacting to suggestions on Twitter that Zenit were half baked and were without key players, the former Bhoy said: “Celtic were missing multiple players.  

“I’m sick of every time a Scottish [team] wins in Europe it’s because the other team were awful!

“Celtic haven’t been great this season but were superb on the night!”

Rodgers and his men will be hoping to repeat the performance in Russia next Thursday and defy expectations to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.
 