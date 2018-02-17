Italian Agent Claims Antonio Conte Won’t Leave Chelsea In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Federico Pastorello is not expecting Antonio Conte to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and insisted that he prefers working in club football.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been a hot topic of discussion since the end of last season and he has been repeatedly linked with a move away due to internal discord.











The Italian has not been happy with Chelsea’s conduct in the transfer market and the Premier League champions have also been losing patience with Conte’s constant complaints over signing new players.



Despite Conte insisting that he wants to honour his contract, it is largely expected that Chelsea will part ways with him at the end of the current campaign regardless of results.





He has been linked with the job of Italy coach, but Pastorello stressed that Conte would prefer working in club football as he enjoys the daily grind with the team.

The Italian agent also indicated that Conte will not leave Chelsea of his own accord as he is keen to honour his contract with the club.



Asked if Conte will take up the Italy job, Pastorello told Rai Sport: “Conte has already chosen his way and he prefers to work day-in-day-out with a team.



“Next year I still see him at Chelsea.



“He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract and he doesn’t like to leave things midway.”



While their defence of the league title has been unimpressive, Conte’s team are in the sixth round of the FA Cup and will take on Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

