XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2018 - 21:19 GMT

Italian Agent Claims Antonio Conte Won’t Leave Chelsea In Summer

 




Italian agent Federico Pastorello is not expecting Antonio Conte to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and insisted that he prefers working in club football.

Conte’s future at Chelsea has been a hot topic of discussion since the end of last season and he has been repeatedly linked with a move away due to internal discord.




The Italian has not been happy with Chelsea’s conduct in the transfer market and the Premier League champions have also been losing patience with Conte’s constant complaints over signing new players.

Despite Conte insisting that he wants to honour his contract, it is largely expected that Chelsea will part ways with him at the end of the current campaign regardless of results.
 


He has been linked with the job of Italy coach, but Pastorello stressed that Conte would prefer working in club football as he enjoys the daily grind with the team.  

The Italian agent also indicated that Conte will not leave Chelsea of his own accord as he is keen to honour his contract with the club.

Asked if Conte will take up the Italy job, Pastorello told Rai Sport: “Conte has already chosen his way and he prefers to work day-in-day-out with a team.

“Next year I still see him at Chelsea.

“He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract and he doesn’t like to leave things midway.”

While their defence of the league title has been unimpressive, Conte’s team are in the sixth round of the FA Cup and will take on Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.
 