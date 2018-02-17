XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/02/2018 - 14:47 GMT

Italian Agent Sure Liverpool Star Is Juventus Bound

 




Italian agent Federico Pastorello is certain that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will be playing his football at Juventus next season.

Can’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season and he is yet to sign a new deal, leading to many believing that he will be leaving the club in the summer transfer window.




Juventus have been in talks with his representatives for several months and are the favourites to sign the Germany midfielder on a free transfer before the start of the new campaign.

Can has maintained that he has not agreed any deal with anyone despite his contract situation at Anfield, but he has been widely tipped to make the move to last season's Champions League finalists.
 


And Pastorello, who has ties with Juventus, is also certain that Can will be a Juventus player next season and believes he will be a huge signing for the club.  

The Italian agent told Rai Sport when asked about Can: “I think he is a sure shot [Juventus] player for next season, there is a willingness on his part.

“I agree with the choice.

"He’s a huge signing on a free transfer as he could be worth €40m.”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also recently suggested that Can is on his way out of the club in the summer.
 