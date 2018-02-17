I’ve No Doubt We’ll Beat Bristol City – Leeds United Legend Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is confident about the Yorkshire giants beating Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.



The Whites are in desperate need of points to keep their top six hopes in the Championship alive and are keen to start a good run when they welcome the Robins to Elland Road.











Leeds have lost just one in their last eleven meetings with Bristol City and did beat the Robins 3-0 when the two sides met earlier in the season at Ashton Gate.



Bristol City are sixth in the Championship table, but have won just once in their last seven league games, including frittering away a three-goal advantage to earn only a point at home against bottom placed Sunderland last weekend.





Gray believes Bristol City took their foot off their medal against the Black Cats and has insisted that last weekend’s result at Ashton Gate proves that there is not too much of a gulf between teams in the Championship.

And he is confident that given Leeds have already beaten Bristol City away from home, they can do the same when they host the Robins at Elland Road on Sunday.



The Leeds legend told LUTV when asked about the Sunderland result: “It could be [damaging]. It sounds as if they took their foot off the pedal, thinking it’s a cruise.



“I don’t think there is that much between any of the teams. Anything can happen in this league.”



He added: “That’s why even though we are playing Bristol City, I still have the memories of playing there and I think we’ll win the game on Sunday.



“I have no doubt.”

