Manchester City And Manchester United Target Ready To Weigh Up Summer Interest

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has admitted his admiration for Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with Manchester City and Manchester United, but is leaving his future in the hands of his agent.



The 23-year-old has featured in all 24 Serie A matches for his team this season and has drawn the attention of a number of big clubs with his impressive performances.











The Slovakian has revealed that his club received "an incredible offer" from an unknown side in the January transfer window, which was immediately rejected by the Nerazzurri.



While the youngster says that he backs Inter sticking to their no sale stance and was himself not in favour of a January move, he is prepared to see what happens in the summer and let his agent handle interest.





"I know an incredible offer came in the winter", Skriniar said in an interview with Slovakian daily Sport, lifting the lid in the interest.

"I left everything in my agent's hands.



"I would have gone had it been for the best.



"I'm happy with the interest of big clubs, but at the same time I was delighted that Inter decided not to sell.



"I really like Real Madrid and Barcelona but the same applies to the two in Manchester.



"The Premier League is the most beautiful in the world."



Skriniar insists that he is not ready to leave Inter simply to sit on the bench elsewhere though.



"My eventual departure would depend on many things, such as the agreement between the clubs and the role I would be adopting.



"If I had to change just to be on the bench, or to only play in the cup, I would stay at Inter.



"There were so many rumours about me in the winter but I never considered leaving, certainly not in January.



"I want to continue to do well and grow.



"We'll see what happens in the summer."

