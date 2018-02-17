XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2018 - 16:30 GMT

Michael Carrick Starts – Manchester United Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

With Paul Pogba ruled out due to injury, Michael Carrick has got his opportunity to start a game alongside Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park for Mourinho’s men in west Yorkshire. Youngsters Angel Gomes and Ethan Hamilton have found a place on the bench.




Victor Lindelof is back at the heart of the defence, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw as the full-backs. Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will form the frontline. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are two attacking options Mourinho has on the bench as well.

With the Premier League title more or less out of their grasp, Mourinho and his team will be desperate to keep their cup run going and potentially look to lift the trophy at Wembley in May.

 


Manchester United Team vs Huddersfield Town

Romero, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Carrick, McTominay, Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez

Substitutes: Perreira, Bailly, Darmian, Gomes, Hamilton, Lingard, Martial
 