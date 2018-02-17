Michael Carrick Starts – Manchester United Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.



With Paul Pogba ruled out due to injury, Michael Carrick has got his opportunity to start a game alongside Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park for Mourinho’s men in west Yorkshire. Youngsters Angel Gomes and Ethan Hamilton have found a place on the bench.











Victor Lindelof is back at the heart of the defence, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw as the full-backs. Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will form the frontline. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are two attacking options Mourinho has on the bench as well.



With the Premier League title more or less out of their grasp, Mourinho and his team will be desperate to keep their cup run going and potentially look to lift the trophy at Wembley in May.



Manchester United Team vs Huddersfield Town



Romero, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Carrick, McTominay, Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez



Substitutes: Perreira, Bailly, Darmian, Gomes, Hamilton, Lingard, Martial

