Need It For Top Six – Leeds United Legend Laments Stuttering Elland Road Form

Eddie Gray has lamented Leeds United’s recent form at home and believes they would be firmly in the top six mix had they won their recent games at Elland Road.



Leeds have lost their last two home games, conceding eight goals in the process and are without a win at Elland Road since beating Hull City just before Christmas.











While they have picked up points on the road, their home form has dented Leeds’ top six ambitions this season severely and Gray admits that they need to fix it soon if they want to be in the hunt for a promotion playoff spot towards the end of the campaign.



The Leeds legend has been left disappointed with the way they have performed at home and believes had they won their recent games at Elland Road, the Whites would still be in the top six.





He insisted that a fight for promotion is not possible without a strong record at home.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “You have got to win your home games that’s why the last couple of games were disappointing.



“If we had won our home games recently, we would still be up there.



"The home form is so important.”



He continued: “Away form, you can accept going and losing games because you are going to pick up points here and there, like we did at Bristol City, but your home form is going to be the key to get into the top six.”

