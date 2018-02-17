There’s More To Come – Mohamed Salah Vows To Continue Improving

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has promised that there is more to come from him this season after scoring 30 goals already in his first campaign at Anfield.



The former Chelsea winger has been revelation in England since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer and is just behind Harry Kane in the Premier League goalscoring charts.











He scored his 30th goal of the season in Liverpool’s 5-0 annihilation of FC Porto earlier this week and the Egyptian admits that it feels good to succeed in his first year at a new club.



The Liverpool forward warned defenders that despite his record he is still looking to improve his game and is certain that there is more to come from him in the near future.





Salah told the club’s official website: “It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool.

“It’s something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.



“In my mind I am always trying to improve and I’m doing it every single day.



"Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.



“I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that’s the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come.”



With Liverpool out of the FA Cup, Salah and his team-mates are in Marbella at the moment at a training camp arranged by Jurgen Klopp ahead of a defining stage of the season.

