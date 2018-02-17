This Celtic Star Is A Manager’s Dream, Former Bhoy

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes that Callum McGregor is a manager's dream.
McGregor started on Thursday night for Celtic against Zenit St. Petersburg in the Europa League and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win, giving the Bhoys hope of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition when they head to Russia for the second leg.
McDonald was watching on and was delighted with what he saw from McGregor, someone he believes has learned to take better care of the ball and lose it less often.
And the former Celtic man believes that the way McGregor is always ready when called upon makes him a manager's dream.
"He's a manager's dream. He's always ready, willing, waiting if he's not been playing", McDonald said on BBC Radio Scotland.
"And when he does play he always performs.
"He always gives you everything.
"What really impressed me over the last 12 months is he is able to keep the ball really, really well.
"He doesn't give the ball away cheaply anymore", the Australian stressed.
"That's been the difference for a lot of the players under Brendan Rodgers. They do take care of the ball a lot more."
McGregor will be hoping to be given the vote to start again in the second leg against Zenit as the Bhoys look to extend their European adventure.
The 24-year-old has made 39 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing his team-mates with eight assists.