This Celtic Star Is A Manager’s Dream, Former Bhoy

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes that Callum McGregor is a manager's dream.



McGregor started on Thursday night for Celtic against Zenit St. Petersburg in the Europa League and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win, giving the Bhoys hope of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition when they head to Russia for the second leg.











McDonald was watching on and was delighted with what he saw from McGregor, someone he believes has learned to take better care of the ball and lose it less often.



And the former Celtic man believes that the way McGregor is always ready when called upon makes him a manager's dream.





" He's a manager's dream. He's always ready, willing, waiting if he's not been playing", McDonald said on BBC Radio Scotland.