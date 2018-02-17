To Get Back In Top Six Hunt We Must Do This – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of Leeds United putting together a run of wins in order to get back in the hunt for a top six place this season.



The Yorkshire giants have struggled to hold on to their early season momentum and have recently slipped further back in the race for a playoff spot in the Championship.











Chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani sacked head coach Thomas Christiansen earlier this month to stem the rot, but new manager Paul Heckingbottom’s reign also started with a defeat at Sheffield United last weekend.



With 15 games left in the season, Leeds are eight points behind the top six at the moment, but Gray believes all is not lost and the Whites can still mount a promotion challenge.





However, he admits that Heckingbottom’s team need to go on a run of wins and conceded that the Whites cannot afford to drop too many more points if they want to challenge for a top six spot.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “Any team in front of us or just below us, if they win three or four games on the trot, they are right in the hunt.



“And that’s what we have got to do.



"We have got to put a run together, pick maybe 12 points out of 15 and do the same again, and we’ll be in the hunt.



“But if we don’t pick up points soon then it’s going to get away from you.”



Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they host Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.

