Caleb Ekuban Starts, Ezgjan Alioski On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Bristol City at Elland Road in a Championship clash this afternoon.



The Whites recently appointed a new head coach in the shape of Paul Heckingbottom and the visit of the Robins will be his first match in charge at Elland Road.











Heckingbottom is still without Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Samu Saiz, who are all suspended. New signing Tyler Roberts is out with injury, while Luke Ayling has been ruled out for the season.



The Leeds boss picks Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while at the back he picks Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Heckingbottom goes with Adam Forshaw and Eunan O'Kane, while Stuart Dallas and Pablo Hernandez also play. Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Caleb Ekuban are up top.



If Heckingbottom wants to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, with options including Ezgjan Alioski and Kemar Roofe.



Leeds United Team vs Bristol City



Wiedwald, Anita, Pennington, Jansson, De Bock, Forshaw, O'Kane, Dallas, Hernandez, Lasogga, Ekuban



Substitutes: Lonergan, Denton, Vieira, Phillips, Sacko, Alioski, Roofe

