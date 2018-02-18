Criticism of Him Was Never Fair – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the criticism Alberto Moreno has received throughout his Reds career has not been fair.
Moreno has produced a number of error-strewn performances at Anfield, which have often cost the Reds dearly, and calls for the club to replace him in the left-back role have been constant.
But Klopp has continued to keep faith with the Spaniard and believes that views of the left-back are settling down somewhat.
The German, who feels there is no doubt over the Spaniard's quality, also insists that the criticism Moreno had to deal with was never fair.
"The way people talk about Alberto Moreno, I hope it has settled a little bit but it was never fair, that's just how it is", Klopp told his club's official site.
"If you see Alberto Moreno training, there's nobody in the squad has a shadow of a doubt about him quality-wise.
"He's an unbelievably strong player and he didn't deliver all the time, that's true, but at the beginning of the season he was so strong for us."
Moreno has been on the sidelines of late with an ankle injury, but having shrugged it off he is now in a battle with Andrew Robertson for the left-back role.
And the competition for places pleases Klopp.
"Now Alberto has to fight, no doubt about that, but we need two left-backs, we cannot go into the season with one."
Klopp's Liverpool are currently making the most of their early exit from the FA Cup by holding a warm weather training camp in Spain.