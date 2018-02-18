Criticism of Him Was Never Fair – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the criticism Alberto Moreno has received throughout his Reds career has not been fair.



Moreno has produced a number of error-strewn performances at Anfield, which have often cost the Reds dearly, and calls for the club to replace him in the left-back role have been constant.











But Klopp has continued to keep faith with the Spaniard and believes that views of the left-back are settling down somewhat.



The German, who feels there is no doubt over the Spaniard's quality, also insists that the criticism Moreno had to deal with was never fair.





" The way people talk about Alberto Moreno, I hope it has settled a little bit but it was never fair, that's just how it is", Klopp told his club's official site.