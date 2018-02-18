David Moyes Isn’t Just Like An Italian Coach, He’s Like This – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna feels that David Moyes is more of a European-style manager than a British boss, with the centre-back impressed with the Scot's methods.



Moyes took over West Ham at the start of November, with the Hammers in the Premier League relegation zone, and he has guided the club up to 12th spot in the standings.











Though West Ham are still just four points above the drop zone, they are increasingly looking upwards and aiming to break into the top ten.



Ogbonna compared Moyes' methods to those of an Italian coach when he took charge, but the former Juventus defender feels rather than just a Serie A boss, the Scot is very much European.





" He is not just like an Italian manager, but like a European manager", Ogbonna told his club's official site.