XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2018 - 22:25 GMT

He’s Very Good – Real Betis Attacker Catches Rangers Star’s Eye

 




Real Betis attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has caught the eye of Rangers star Josh Windass.

Boudebouz, who Real Betis snapped up last summer from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, turned out on Sunday night against Real Madrid in a La Liga clash.




Real Betis and Real Madrid produced a thrilling affair at the Benito Villamarin which ended 5-3 in Los Blancos' favour; Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. had been trailing 2-1 at half time.

Boudebouz completed 81 minutes of the contest before being brought off and did more than enough to catch Windass' eye in the process.
 


The Rangers midfielder wrote on Twitter: "The No 10 for Real Betis [fire emoji] very good."

Boudebouz was regularly linked with Premier League clubs during his time in France, but a move to England did not materialise.

So far this season the 27-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Real Betis, scoring twice.

Real Betis currently sit in ninth spot in La Liga.
 