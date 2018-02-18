He’s Very Good – Real Betis Attacker Catches Rangers Star’s Eye

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has caught the eye of Rangers star Josh Windass.



Boudebouz, who Real Betis snapped up last summer from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, turned out on Sunday night against Real Madrid in a La Liga clash.











Real Betis and Real Madrid produced a thrilling affair at the Benito Villamarin which ended 5-3 in Los Blancos' favour; Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. had been trailing 2-1 at half time.



Boudebouz completed 81 minutes of the contest before being brought off and did more than enough to catch Windass' eye in the process.





The Rangers midfielder wrote on Twitter: "The No 10 for Real Betis [fire emoji] very good ."

Boudebouz was regularly linked with Premier League clubs during his time in France, but a move to England did not materialise.



So far this season the 27-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Real Betis, scoring twice.



Real Betis currently sit in ninth spot in La Liga.

