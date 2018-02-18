I See Shades Of This Rangers Legend In Josh Windass – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek Ferguson says that Rangers midfielder Josh Windass reminds him of a young Ian Durrant.



Windass scored a hat-trick on Sunday afternoon as Graeme Murty's men beat Hamilton 5-3 at the SuperSeal Stadium to move into second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.











It capped a good few days for Windass, who put pen to paper on a new contract with Rangers on Friday.



And Ferguson, who turned out for the Gers from 1983 until 1990, says he sees shades of a young Durrant in the way that Windass makes attacking runs.





Ferguson, who was watching on at the SuperSeal Stadium, said on BBC Radio Scotland: " Josh Windass reminded me today of a young Ian Durrant.

"He used to make those runs – and he's got an end product."



Durrant, a Rangers legend, won six Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups during his spell at Ibrox.



Rangers saw off interest from English clubs in Windass in the January transfer window and will be hoping to once again resist any advances in the summer.

