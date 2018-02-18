If I’m Lucky I Might Even Be Able To Do This – Leeds Star Luke Ayling Provides Injury Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Injured Leeds United star Luke Ayling has revealed that he could join in first team training sessions right at the end of the season if his recovery progresses well.



The full-back, who has been a steady performer at Elland Road since he joined Leeds from Bristol City, had not been expected to even train again this season due to an ankle injury and subsequent operation.











Ayling is focusing on making sure he is back and ready to go by the time pre-season swings around in July – and he feels he is making good progress towards that aim.



"That's the plan", Ayling told the club's matchday programme.





"Things are going well now, so who knows? I spoke to the physios, though, and they have said we really have to make sure it is right", he added.