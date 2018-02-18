If We Want To Challenge Celtic We Can’t Keep Graeme Murty – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Derek Ferguson does not believe Graeme Murty is the answer for the Gers long term and wants the former youth coach replaced by a high profile manager in the summer, something he thinks is essential if the club have designs on challenging Celtic.



Murty was handed the reins at Ibrox on a caretaker basis earlier this season following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.











Rangers then failed with an effort to appoint Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and turned to Murty, handing him a deal as permanent manager until the end of the season.



Murty's Rangers beat Hamilton 5-3 on Sunday to move to second in the Premiership standings, but while Ferguson appreciates his good work, he wants a higher profile manager with more experience at the helm.





He also feels such a manager is essential if Rangers do have designs on challenging Celtic.

Ferguson said on BBC Radio Scotland: "For me I don't think for the long haul [Rangers should keep Murty].



"But what he's done, he's done absolutely terrific in the short period of time he's been in.



"It goes to for me, if you want to be challenging Celtic I think you need a manager who's going to attract top drawer players.



"I don't think Graeme Murty will be the man for the long haul.



"I'd be looking for someone with more experience, a high profile manager, but that's just my opinion", the 50-year-old added.



Rangers will now prepare for a home clash against Hearts on Saturday before taking a trip to St Johnstone in midweek.



The Gers are in Scottish Cup action at the start of March, with Falkirk the opponents, while an Old Firm clash with Celtic on 11th March looms large.

