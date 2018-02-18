Jack Hendry Starts – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Celtic Park this afternoon.



Second placed Aberdeen went down to defeat at Hibernian on Saturday meaning that Celtic can increase their lead at the top of the Premiership standings to eleven points with victory today.











The Bhoys are without skipper Scott Brown, who is serving a suspension. Boss Brendan Rodgers is also without Stuart Armstrong, Nir Bitton, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Compper, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes, Anthony Ralston and Patrick Roberts.



Rodgers has Dorus de Vries in goal, while in defence he selects Kristoffer Ajer and Jack Hendry. Eboue Kouassi is given an outing, along with Tom Rogic, while Callum McGregor wears the captain's armband. Charly Musonda and Scott Sinclair support striker Odsonne Edouard.



If the former Liverpool boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Moussa Dembele and James Forrest.



Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



De Vries, Gamboa, Hendry, Ajer, Miller, Kouassi, Rogic, McGregor, Musonda, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Simunovic, Ralston, McInroy, Tierney, Forrest, Dembele

