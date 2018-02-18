XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2018 - 13:17 GMT

Jason Cummings On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hamilton vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Hamilton at the SuperSeal Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture set for this afternoon.

The Gers crushed Ayr United in the Scottish Cup last time out and are now looking to draw level on points with second placed Aberdeen by beating Hamilton.




Rangers manager Graeme Murty must make do without midfilder Jason Holt, who is suspended. Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter are still unavailable.

Murty has Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while in defence he plumps for David Bates and Russell Martin as the central two. Sean Goss and Greg Docherty will look to control midfield, while Jamie Murphy, Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias also play. Alfredo Morelos is up top.

If the Rangers boss wants to make changes at any point in the Premiership match then he can look to his bench, with options including Jason Cummings and Kenny Miller.

 


Rangers Team vs Hamilton

Foderingham; Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John; Goss, Docherty, Murphy, Windass, Candeias; Morelos

Substitutes: Kelly, Cardoso, Halliday, Hodson, Herrera, Miller, Cummings
 