Jason Cummings On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Fixture: Hamilton vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Hamilton at the SuperSeal Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture set for this afternoon.



The Gers crushed Ayr United in the Scottish Cup last time out and are now looking to draw level on points with second placed Aberdeen by beating Hamilton.











Rangers manager Graeme Murty must make do without midfilder Jason Holt, who is suspended. Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter are still unavailable.



Murty has Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while in defence he plumps for David Bates and Russell Martin as the central two. Sean Goss and Greg Docherty will look to control midfield, while Jamie Murphy, Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias also play. Alfredo Morelos is up top.



If the Rangers boss wants to make changes at any point in the Premiership match then he can look to his bench, with options including Jason Cummings and Kenny Miller.



Rangers Team vs Hamilton



Foderingham; Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John; Goss, Docherty, Murphy, Windass, Candeias; Morelos



Substitutes: Kelly, Cardoso, Halliday, Hodson, Herrera, Miller, Cummings

