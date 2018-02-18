XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2018 - 14:32 GMT

Nabil Fekir’s Agent Tackles Transfer Talk Amid Speculation of Arsenal Interest

 




The agent of Arsenal linked star Nabil Fekir is staying coy on what might happen with the Lyon forward in the summer transfer window.

Fekir has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter, with the jury out on whether Lyon will manage to keep hold of him beyond the summer.




And the player's agent has refused to offer any clarity on his client's future, despite admitting that Fekir is already at a big club and promising talks with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

"It's too early to talk about it", agent Jean-Pierre Bernes said on French TV programme Telefoot when asked whether Fekir will still be at Lyon next season.
 


"We still have time, that is clear", he continued.

"There are important targets and he is already at a big club.

"After considering my relationship with Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision."

Fekir has clocked up 31 appearances for Lyon across all competitions so far this season, scoring a hugely impressive 21 goals, along with providing five assists for his team-mates, in form which has made him a target for several clubs.

The 24-year-old's contract with Lyon runs until the summer of 2020.
 