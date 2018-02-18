Nabil Fekir’s Agent Tackles Transfer Talk Amid Speculation of Arsenal Interest

The agent of Arsenal linked star Nabil Fekir is staying coy on what might happen with the Lyon forward in the summer transfer window.
Fekir has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter, with the jury out on whether Lyon will manage to keep hold of him beyond the summer.
And the player's agent has refused to offer any clarity on his client's future, despite admitting that Fekir is already at a big club and promising talks with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.
"It's too early to talk about it", agent Jean-Pierre Bernes said on French TV programme Telefoot when asked whether Fekir will still be at Lyon next season.
"We still have time, that is clear", he continued.
"There are important targets and he is already at a big club.
"After considering my relationship with Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision."
Fekir has clocked up 31 appearances for Lyon across all competitions so far this season, scoring a hugely impressive 21 goals, along with providing five assists for his team-mates, in form which has made him a target for several clubs.
The 24-year-old's contract with Lyon runs until the summer of 2020.