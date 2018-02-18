Not Surprised By Rochdale – Mauricio Pochettino Reacts As Tottenham Held

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he was not surprised by Rochdale after the League One side forced a replay in their FA Cup fifth round tie at Spotland by coming back in injury time to draw 2-2.
Rochdale went ahead on the stroke of half time when Ian Henderson finished a good counter attacking move.
But Spurs eventually started to move up through the gears and levelled just before the hour mark through new signing Lucas Moura.
Pochettino rung the changes from the bench as Tottenham searched for a winner and Erik Lamela, Dele Alli and Harry Kane were all brought into the fray.
And when Alli was brought down inside the penalty area, giving Kane the chance to score from the spot, from which he made no mistake, it seemed Spurs would go through 2-1.
But there was another twist left and Steve Davies struck in the third minute of injury time to earn Rochdale a trip to Wembley.
Pochettino says he was not surprised by Rochdale's fighting spirit and is looking forward to another bite of the cherry.
"I was not surprised. This competition is completely different", the Tottenham boss told the BBC.
"Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in the league 5-0.
"The motivation is always massive. It’s not easy to play this type of game.
"Of course we wanted to win but we have the possibly to win.
"We have all the squad fit and it will be another game to provide players with the chance to compete on Wembley and we have the possibility to reach the quarter finals", he added.