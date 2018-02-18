PHOTO: Pierre-Michel Lasogga Salutes Leeds United Fans

Pierre-Michel Lasogga has lauded the Leeds United faithful for helping to inspire a comeback against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon.
The German striker, on loan from Hamburg at Leeds for the season, scored the Whites' second as they came from two down to draw 2-2 with Lee Johnson's side.
He also hit the bar late on as Leeds pushed hard, urged on by the home support, in an effort to find a winner.
The striker was impressed with the Leeds fans and took to social media to post an image from the game.
Thanks for this amazing support…MOT ⚽️❤️… pic.twitter.com/gSX01SLfDY— P.-M. Lasogga (@Lasogga10) February 18, 2018
Lasogga also wrote: "Thanks for this amazing support...MOT."
The draw means that Leeds remain eight points behind the playoff spots, with a top six finish having been set for the side as a minimum target by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.
Leeds next travel to Derby County on Wednesday night when again the pressure will be on to secure three points to put their top six hopes back on track.
Gary Rowett's men sit in fourth spot in the Championship standings.