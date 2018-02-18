PHOTO: Pierre-Michel Lasogga Salutes Leeds United Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Michel Lasogga has lauded the Leeds United faithful for helping to inspire a comeback against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon.



The German striker, on loan from Hamburg at Leeds for the season, scored the Whites' second as they came from two down to draw 2-2 with Lee Johnson's side.











He also hit the bar late on as Leeds pushed hard, urged on by the home support, in an effort to find a winner.



The striker was impressed with the Leeds fans and took to social media to post an image from the game.



Thanks for this amazing support…MOT ⚽️❤️… pic.twitter.com/gSX01SLfDY — P.-M. Lasogga (@Lasogga10) February 18, 2018



Lasogga also wrote: "Thanks for this amazing support.. .MOT."