So Happy – Lucas Moura Hails First Goal On First Spurs Start

Lucas Moura says he is delighted after scoring his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur on his first start for the club.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino named Lucas in the starting eleven for his side's FA Cup fifth round tie away at League One outfit Rochdale on Sunday afternoon and the Brazilian hit the back of the net in a 2-2 draw.











Lucas is thrilled to have opened his account, but admits the clash against Rochdale was tough for Spurs and has urged his team-mates to focus and prepare for the replay.



He told Spurs TV: "I am happy; my first start, my first goal.





" I wanted to win, but I am happy with the goal", the Brazilian continued.