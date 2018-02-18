XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2018 - 19:36 GMT

So Happy – Lucas Moura Hails First Goal On First Spurs Start

 




Lucas Moura says he is delighted after scoring his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur on his first start for the club.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino named Lucas in the starting eleven for his side's FA Cup fifth round tie away at League One outfit Rochdale on Sunday afternoon and the Brazilian hit the back of the net in a 2-2 draw.




Lucas is thrilled to have opened his account, but admits the clash against Rochdale was tough for Spurs and has urged his team-mates to focus and prepare for the replay.

He told Spurs TV: "I am happy; my first start, my first goal.
 


"I wanted to win, but I am happy with the goal", the Brazilian continued.

"It was a very difficult game, they were very strong and now we need to prepare for the second game at Wembley."

Spurs swooped to snap up Lucas from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

Pochettino has already been left excited by what he has seen from the winger in training and Lucas will hope to have done enough against Rochdale to quickly earn his second start as a Tottenham player.
 