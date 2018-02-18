Such Technique, Tactical Understanding – Brendan Rodgers Lavishes Praise On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Callum McGregor has been lauded by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who admits he does not know why the attacking midfielder has only one cap for Scotland to his name.



The attack-minded Scot scored the only goal of the game on Thursday night as Celtic beat Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie.











Rodgers made McGregor captain for Celtic's 0-0 draw against St Johnstone on Sunday and the Bhoys boss still has memories of the goal on Thursday in his mind and thinks had it been scored by an Argentine, Spanish or Italian player then the praise would have been moved up a notch.



"He’s been absolutely brilliant for me", Rodgers was quoted as saying by his club's official site.





" You look at his goal in midweek, and if that’s a Spanish, Italian or Argentine player, everyone would be talking about it, with the quality of the goal, the touch, the technique – everything", he continued.

"He’s an absolutely fantastic talent in terms of how he receives the ball and how he takes the ball.



"How he has only one cap for Scotland is amazing.



"Someone with that technique and tactical understanding of the game is absolutely brilliant", Rodgers added.



McGregor, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic, has made 39 appearances for the Bhoys in the current campaign, chipping in with eight goals.

