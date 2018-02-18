They’re Not Nightmares – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Derby Dilemma

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says welcoming Samu Saiz, Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi back into the fold will give him anything but nightmares.
The influential trio have been out serving their respective suspensions, but following Leeds' 2-2 draw at home against Bristol City are now available for selection at Derby County on Wednesday night.
Heckingboom is happy to have the selection headache and wants the chance to assess his entire squad when it comes to making starting eleven decisions.
And he dismissed any suggestion that he will now be having selection nightmares before the trip to Pride Park.
"They're not nightmares", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"Nightmares are when you're struggling to pick players or you're wondering who to put in, or looking around for someone to play out of position to fill a gap.
"So, bring it on.
"We want everyone back fit and available.
"We've got good competition, so it gives me chance to look at everybody then.
"And we'll see how we can get better", he added.
Following their 2-2 home draw with Bristol City, Leeds continue to sit in eleventh spot in the Championship standings and eight points behind sixth place.
It remains to be seen if Heckingbottom chooses to bring Berardi, Cooper and Saiz straight back into the team.