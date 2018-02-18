They’re Not Nightmares – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Derby Dilemma

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says welcoming Samu Saiz, Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi back into the fold will give him anything but nightmares.



The influential trio have been out serving their respective suspensions, but following Leeds' 2-2 draw at home against Bristol City are now available for selection at Derby County on Wednesday night.











Heckingboom is happy to have the selection headache and wants the chance to assess his entire squad when it comes to making starting eleven decisions.



And he dismissed any suggestion that he will now be having selection nightmares before the trip to Pride Park.





" They're not nightmares", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds.