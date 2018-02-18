We’re On Cusp Of Being Really Good – Graeme Murty Picks Apart Rangers’ Win At Hamilton

Graeme Murty feels that Rangers are on the cusp of being a superb team after watching his charges run out 5-3 winners over Hamilton in an entertaining Scottish Premiership clash at the SuperSeal Stadium.
In a frantic first half, Rangers fell behind in the fifth minute before levelling through Jamie Murphy five minutes later.
The Gers then went in front through Josh Windass in the 19th minute, but Hamilton hit back as David Templeton levelled matters just three minutes later.
But Rangers then hit the accelerator and scored again through Alfredo Morelos and Windass (27th and 34th minutes) to head into the half time break leading comfortably 4-2.
Windass then scored in the 72nd minute to complete his hat-trick and mark the signing of a new contract in style as Rangers went 5-2 up.
But Hamilton had another goal in them and it came from the penalty spot with two minutes left, Dougie Imrie scoring as it ended 5-3 for the visitors.
Murty, who admits for the neutral the clash was an entertaining affair, was left frustrated with his side's slackness on the ball which let Hamilton score.
And he feels that when his side nail that aspect out of their play then they will be on their way to being a team to reckon with.
"I think the neutral might have enjoyed it, but for me the first half was too much like a game of basketball", he told Rangers TV.
"I'm pleased that we scored five goals and it underlines the attacking threat that we have, but I thought our slackness in possession at times contributed to as many chances as created.
"We need to get that nailed down. We need to get that sorted.
"We can't have our good attacking work undone like that and I thought it was too frantic at times.
"But, when we do sort that out, we've got some goals in the team and we can be a threat.
"I just look at us and we're on the cusp of being really, really good.
"But then we do loads of good work and undo it, and put ourselves under pressure with a bit of slackness.
"It's not just any one player, it's been spread across the team.
"We have to make sure we have a professionalism which doesn't allow that to creep into our game", Murty added.
The win at Hamilton has put Rangers up to second in the Scottish Premiership standings.