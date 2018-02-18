We’re On Cusp Of Being Really Good – Graeme Murty Picks Apart Rangers’ Win At Hamilton

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty feels that Rangers are on the cusp of being a superb team after watching his charges run out 5-3 winners over Hamilton in an entertaining Scottish Premiership clash at the SuperSeal Stadium.



In a frantic first half, Rangers fell behind in the fifth minute before levelling through Jamie Murphy five minutes later.











The Gers then went in front through Josh Windass in the 19th minute, but Hamilton hit back as David Templeton levelled matters just three minutes later.



But Rangers then hit the accelerator and scored again through Alfredo Morelos and Windass (27th and 34th minutes) to head into the half time break leading comfortably 4-2.





Windass then scored in the 72nd minute to complete his hat-trick and mark the signing of a new contract in style as Rangers went 5-2 up.